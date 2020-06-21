Q&A with ANC Limpopo's Soviet Lekganyane on VBS Bank scandal
VBS Bank officials have been arrested but what has the ANC done to hold implicated members accountable? Chris Barron asked the party secretary in Limpopo, Soviet Lekganyane...
21 June 2020 - 00:00
What action has the party taken?
We removed seven mayors in the municipalities that lost their invested monies...
