Sculptor Pitika Ntuli on making art out of ancient bones

Pitika Ntuli uses animal bones, ancient wisdom, quantum physics and modern technology to reveal that which connects us all. The energetic octogenarian spoke about his ambitious new exhibition and the world’s need for healing

Like every one of us, the origins of a virtual art exhibition that will be the showpiece of this year’s National Arts Festival can be traced back to the Cradle of Humankind.



A few years ago, the Cradle, about 50km northwest of Johannesburg, was the venue for a conference on the re-emergence of African astronomy, arranged by the ministry of science & technology. ..