The cabinet's dereliction of duty is a betrayal of our vulnerable women
When President Cyril Ramaphosa declared femicide a national crisis in September last year, it seemed as if SA had finally reached a turning point in its fight against the scourge. Just as the killing of George Floyd in the US a month ago galvanised communities in that country to protest against racist police violence, the gruesome murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana in August last year brought thousands of South Africans onto the streets to demand an end to the killing and rape of women.
The following month Ramaphosa responded by announcing a raft of measures including tougher sentences for those found guilty of violence against women, stringent bail conditions for those accused of such crimes and the setting up of new institutions to help curb the scourge...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.