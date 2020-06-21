The cabinet's dereliction of duty is a betrayal of our vulnerable women

When President Cyril Ramaphosa declared femicide a national crisis in September last year, it seemed as if SA had finally reached a turning point in its fight against the scourge. Just as the killing of George Floyd in the US a month ago galvanised communities in that country to protest against racist police violence, the gruesome murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana in August last year brought thousands of South Africans onto the streets to demand an end to the killing and rape of women.



The following month Ramaphosa responded by announcing a raft of measures including tougher sentences for those found guilty of violence against women, stringent bail conditions for those accused of such crimes and the setting up of new institutions to help curb the scourge...