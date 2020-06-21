Opinion & Analysis

We have a chance to finally draft electoral laws worthy of our constitution. Let's not blow it

21 June 2020 - 00:00

The Constitutional Court judgment declaring the Electoral Act void and unconstitutional in that it bars independent candidates from participating in national and provincial elections gives SA an opportunity to once and for all deal with what - 26 years after the advent of democracy - remains unfinished business in our constitutional project.

We will need to expend the same time and resources on a new electoral system as we did when drafting the constitution if it is to not only endure but earn public acceptance and legitimacy...

