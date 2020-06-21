Young people need the encouragement of society to engage in politics

Government, political parties can assist youth to contest elections

Young people constitute a critical demography in SA. However, their influence on national politics remains limited. There is a sense that traditional politics and representative democracy fail to attract their attention despite young people having been at the forefront of bringing about a social and political transformation in pre- and post-democracy eras.



Yet in the past two decades, young people have been reduced to recipients of decisions rather than shapers of decisions...