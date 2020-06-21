Zweli Mkhize: My fear is some citizens may realise the severity of Covid-19 far too late

Covid-19 has put pressure on everyone in SA, but particularly the health minister of a country in the grip of a pandemic. For Zweli Mkhize, every day is a series of battles. This is what Thursday was like for him

I tuck my feet back into the consolation of my blankets — they’ve turned stiff in the chill that has cocooned my bedroom.



A glance towards a slightly frosted window reveals the orange ember of a nearby streetlight. It’s still dark out and for a second there is the temptation to turn over and steal a few more winks of sleep. ..