Break SA's chronic late-payment habit by holding every indifferent bureaucrat accountable

Clock-watchers need a reminder that time is money for entrepreneurs

If the government or the private sector had paid every supplier they owed money to immediately prior to the Covid-19 declaration of a state of disaster, it would have injected at least R27bn into the economy, and could have meant the difference between a business surviving or collapsing.



The Eastern Cape alone owes suppliers R2.4bn...