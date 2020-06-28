Opinion & Analysis

Break SA's chronic late-payment habit by holding every indifferent bureaucrat accountable

Clock-watchers need a reminder that time is money for entrepreneurs

28 June 2020 - 00:00 By CHRISTINE QUNTA

If the government or the private sector had paid every supplier they owed money to immediately prior to the Covid-19 declaration of a state of disaster, it would have injected at least R27bn into the economy, and could have meant the difference between a business surviving or collapsing.

The Eastern Cape alone owes suppliers R2.4bn...

