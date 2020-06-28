CARTOON | Malema once again whips out playbook of deflection, obfuscation in VBS Bank saga

EFF leader Julius Malema has once again whipped out the infamous Malema/Trump playbook of deflection, obfuscation and media bullying at his latest press briefing.



Malema held a press briefing with journalists on Thursday, where he addressed various issues including his alleged links with the VBS Mutual Bank saga...