Opinion & Analysis

EFF’s Achilles brings the party faithful to heel with VBS cameo but who else will believe a politician with an empty wallet?

28 June 2020 - 00:04 By S'thembiso Msomi

At one point, as the TV cameras zoomed in to show us a close-up of Julius Malema's grinning face, I half expected him to shout, like Brad Pitt's Achilles in the movie Troy: "Is there no-one else?"

He was pumped up, clearly convinced that he had already delivered deadly blows to his opponents less than 30 minutes into what was scheduled to be a two-hour battle...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize: My fear is some citizens may realise the severity of Covid-19 far ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CARTOON | Batohi turning up the heat on EFF leaders in VBS Bank saga Opinion & Analysis
  3. XOLELA MANGCU | How many Mayosis must be martyred before UCT deals with its ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. Adriano Mazzotti says he had 'no relationship' with Dlamini-Zuma but is good ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report