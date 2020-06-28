EFF’s Achilles brings the party faithful to heel with VBS cameo but who else will believe a politician with an empty wallet?

At one point, as the TV cameras zoomed in to show us a close-up of Julius Malema's grinning face, I half expected him to shout, like Brad Pitt's Achilles in the movie Troy: "Is there no-one else?"



He was pumped up, clearly convinced that he had already delivered deadly blows to his opponents less than 30 minutes into what was scheduled to be a two-hour battle...