How Parktown Boys' high paedophile Collan Rex was schooled in abuse

In September 2018 Collan Rex, a former water polo coach at Parktown Boys’ High School, was found guilty on 144 charges of sexual assault and 14 of assault. He was later sentenced to 23 years in prison. It was one year longer than he’d been alive. Rex had molested, assaulted and choked a boarding house full of grade 8 schoolboys into silence and shame. His response in court? It had been done to him, in the same way, at the same school. In this edited extract from ‘Brutal School Ties’ author Sam Cowen interviews the serial abuser in prison

He was shorter than I thought he would be, just a little taller than me. He had grown his hair longer since the trial, and it was pulled back into a hair band. He had a full beard, neatly trimmed, and was wearing green prison garb.



He looked healthy and well, his eyes bright. He gave Jolene a big hug. If I was sure of nothing else, I was sure of how much they loved each other. There was an intimacy between them I’ve only rarely seen. They sat, held hands and talked about people they knew and things that had been happening, moving from English to Afrikaans and back again...