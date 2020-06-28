'It doesn't benefit anyone that we hang on to it': Calls for k-word to be wiped off the map

Twenty-six years into the new SA and the country’s most hated and hurtful slur still appears on signposts and title deeds across the land

Though the K-word has repeatedly been defined as hate speech, the dehumanising slur remains a feature on maps and title deeds throughout SA.



The names of rivers, towns, farms and smallholdings still contain the word, even as protests against racism and colonialism spread across the globe under the banner of #BlackLivesMatter, set in motion by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, US, in May...