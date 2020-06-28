Opinion & Analysis

Insight: Bob Marley

Nearly 40 years after his death, Bob Marley's message is as relevant as ever

28 June 2020 - 00:00 By SUNDAY TIMES

Bob Marley was a cultural force like no other. The reggae pioneer, champion of pan-Africanism and voice of the downtrodden, is the most recognised face in music.

The BBC voted One Love as the song of the 20th century and TIME magazine named Exodus as the album of the century...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize: My fear is some citizens may realise the severity of Covid-19 far ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CARTOON | Batohi turning up the heat on EFF leaders in VBS Bank saga Opinion & Analysis
  3. XOLELA MANGCU | How many Mayosis must be martyred before UCT deals with its ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. Adriano Mazzotti says he had 'no relationship' with Dlamini-Zuma but is good ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report