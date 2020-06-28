Plagues, locusts and SA's political R factor

The fiscal apocalypse outlined in Wednesday's emergency budget was biblical in proportion and probably could add a new page to the Book of Revelation.



Instead of reminding us of the End of Times, which is certainly on the cards as the country careers off the economic cliff face, Tito Mboweni settled for the Book of Matthew. He reminded sceptics of the need for firm bedrock to meet the coming plague-induced storm. "The rain came down, the streams rose and the winds blew and beat against the house, yet it did not fall because it had its foundations on the rock."..