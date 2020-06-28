Violence against women is the problem of every man in SA

In the past few weeks we have witnessed a dramatic rise in the brutal and senseless killings of women, young girls and children in SA by men. Our country has been deeply traumatised by these acts of extreme violence.



We know these violent attacks and brutal killings are by no means limited to the cases highlighted in media reports - there are a lot of women and children in rural areas and townships who do not get media coverage but suffer in the same manner as victims across the country. We must fight and defeat this ugly phenomenon in our society...