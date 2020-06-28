We can't afford to give up our billboard in the sky

SAA is one of the best ways to promote the brand of our country abroad

As South African Airways (SAA) faces its crunch time under business rescue, so much is at stake.



It is not only an operational battle to relaunch the airline as a going concern and save jobs and livelihoods, but also an emotional battle to salvage the dreams, aspirations and pride of many South Africans who had come to see the national airline as the foremost brand ambassador for the country in the global economy...