We recall patriotism of the past, but suffer in unpatriotism of the ANC present
28 June 2020 - 00:00
The frosty, biting weather of the past few days must have caused many faces to smile as it brought back some happy memories. This time 10 years ago SA was hosting the Soccer World Cup; the weather then, as now, was almost arctic. It was as if to drive visitors away.
But the world came to party, and we were the grateful hosts. Our sunny disposition was not about to let the weather deter us. Even criminals, a constant scourge in our society, seemed to take time off from their nefarious activities to join the fun. A good time was had by all...
