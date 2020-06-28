'We will take the scars of that brutal day to our individual graves'

Twenty years ago this month a family was plunged into agony when gangsters, pursuing a vendetta the family was not part of, gunned down three family members in a KwaZulu-Natal village. Police have shown no sign of investigating the killings, writes the younger brother of two of the victims, Sazi Hadebe

‘Phuthuma, ndoda phuthuma, phuthuma la ekhaya …” (Brother, please rush … rush home.)



My elder brother Malusi Hadebe was on the line and I could hear the agony in his voice as he spoke in a hushed, broken tone. It was 6am on a slightly chilly but sunny day in Durban — Monday June 19 2000...