Opinion & Analysis

'We will take the scars of that brutal day to our individual graves'

Twenty years ago this month a family was plunged into agony when gangsters, pursuing a vendetta the family was not part of, gunned down three family members in a KwaZulu-Natal village. Police have shown no sign of investigating the killings, writes the younger brother of two of the victims, Sazi Hadebe

28 June 2020 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

‘Phuthuma, ndoda phuthuma, phuthuma la ekhaya …” (Brother, please rush … rush home.)

My elder brother Malusi Hadebe was on the line and I could hear the agony in his voice as he spoke in a hushed, broken tone. It was 6am on a slightly chilly but sunny day in Durban — Monday June 19 2000...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize: My fear is some citizens may realise the severity of Covid-19 far ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CARTOON | Batohi turning up the heat on EFF leaders in VBS Bank saga Opinion & Analysis
  3. XOLELA MANGCU | How many Mayosis must be martyred before UCT deals with its ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. Adriano Mazzotti says he had 'no relationship' with Dlamini-Zuma but is good ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report