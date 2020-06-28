'We will take the scars of that brutal day to our individual graves'
Twenty years ago this month a family was plunged into agony when gangsters, pursuing a vendetta the family was not part of, gunned down three family members in a KwaZulu-Natal village. Police have shown no sign of investigating the killings, writes the younger brother of two of the victims, Sazi Hadebe
28 June 2020 - 00:00
‘Phuthuma, ndoda phuthuma, phuthuma la ekhaya …” (Brother, please rush … rush home.)
My elder brother Malusi Hadebe was on the line and I could hear the agony in his voice as he spoke in a hushed, broken tone. It was 6am on a slightly chilly but sunny day in Durban — Monday June 19 2000...
