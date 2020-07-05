Opinion & Analysis

Academic freedom on the line: a timeline of the controversy

05 July 2020 - 00:00 By CLAIRE KEETON

Saturday May 17: In an article on News24, Glenda Gray criticises the government’s lockdown strategy as unscientific, saying: “Why have experts if you don’t care what they think?” Acting director-general of health Anban Pillay attacks Gray publicly, saying she is not an expert on lockdowns.Saturday night: The Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee questions Gray and other outspoken scientists at a meeting described as being like the Spanish Inquisition.

Sunday May 18: Prominent scientists criticise the lockdown strategy in the Sunday Times...

