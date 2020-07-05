After a brief ray of hope we’re frightened again, thanks to government getting it so horribly wrong

One sometimes has to wonder whether all the suffering was worth it — the forced detention in our homes, loss of our liberties, an economy in ruins, loss of jobs, people with nothing to begin with reduced to even more penury. All of these for what?



The lockdown was supposed to give us a breather to prepare for the storms ahead. But on the face of it, we seem unprepared. The Covid-19 infection rate is roaring ahead inexorably, as if it’s on steroids. The experts tell us they fear the worst. Night after night we have these scary numbers thrown at us. What are we meant to do or make of them except be bamboozled and depressed? But we await them like addicts hankering after their daily fix. “Eish, I don’t know what’s happening”, a friend complained the other day. It was almost midnight. “Zweli has not posted the numbers.” Zweli as in health minister Zweli Mkhize...