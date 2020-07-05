CARTOON | Cape Town mayor suggests naked eviction was staged
05 July 2020 - 00:00
Cape Town mayor Dan Plato shocked many this week when he suggested that a viral video of a man being dragged out of a shack naked during an eviction by the city in Khayelitsha was staged to make the city look bad.
Speaking to eNCA on Thursday, Plato said he had seen footage showing Bulelani Qholani clothed moments before the incident...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.