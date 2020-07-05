EDITORIAL

Gauteng's Covid plea raises questions on what the past 100 days have achieved

The Gauteng government's plea to whomever is in charge nowadays for a return to level 5-style lockdown regulations could be the torpedo that finally sinks any notion that the "war" over Covid-19 would be a textbook affair, proceeding according to the "risk-adjusted strategy" handed down as our road map out of the pandemic. Much has changed since those early days, with lockdown fatigue heavy upon us now and the economy near-obliterated. But Covid itself shows no inclination to stick to a straightforward script.



Yesterday marked the 100th day of lockdown, and yet there is a sense that the real drama has yet to begin. We are, at the last telling, at advanced level 3 of the strategy, which entails a limited opening up of most sectors with the exception of places like gyms, while at restaurants you now have to fill in a form and drink your wine before or after, at home...