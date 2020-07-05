Obituary
Nico Ferreira: Pioneer of small business and a moral revolution
Personal memory of Nico Ferreira
05 July 2020 - 00:00
I first met Nico Ferreira, who died in Hermanus at the age of 90, in 1989 when he was mayor of Stutterheim in the Eastern Cape and I was a rookie at the Development Bank of Southern Africa.
Being sent to work in Stutterheim gave me an all-expenses-paid trip to my home region but it was a tough assignment...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.