Obituary

Nico Ferreira: Pioneer of small business and a moral revolution

Personal memory of Nico Ferreira

I first met Nico Ferreira, who died in Hermanus at the age of 90, in 1989 when he was mayor of Stutterheim in the Eastern Cape and I was a rookie at the Development Bank of Southern Africa.



Being sent to work in Stutterheim gave me an all-expenses-paid trip to my home region but it was a tough assignment...