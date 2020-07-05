No pedestals, please — we are just people

Dali Tambo heads the Long March to Freedom project, which aims to create 400 life-size bronze statues of SA’s heroes. Currently at 100 statues, this monumental pantheon is already the largest exhibition of its kind in the world.



“These multi-generational statues of liberty are a national keypoint site in the battle of public memory,” says Tambo. Funding is urgently needed to complete the mission...