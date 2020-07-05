Q&A with City of Cape Town mayor Dan Plato
Shocking footage of a naked homeless man being brutalised by Cape Town’s anti-land-invasion unit has horrified the country. Chris Barron asked mayor DAN PLATO ...
05 July 2020 - 00:00
Why do you employ such thugs?
I don’t know what you mean. They’re employees of the City of Cape Town and doing a sterling job except for what happened the other day, unfortunately...
