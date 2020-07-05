Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL

Reinstatement reveals astounding ANC myopia

05 July 2020 - 00:00 By SUNDAY TIMES

Hidden somewhere near the bottom of the ANC NEC statement was the following disturbing announcement: "The NEC also received a report of the integrity commission on the two Limpopo provincial leaders implicated in the VBS saga.It is now close to two years that the two comrades stepped aside from their positions. The ANC therefore decided that the two comrades be reinstated to their positions ... The NEC further called on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly against those found to be in the wrong on the VBS saga regardless of their position or station in life."

The two Limpopo leaders the ANC is referring to are provincial deputy chair Florence Radzilani and provincial treasurer Danny Msiza...

