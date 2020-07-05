Telemedicine revolutionises access to sexual health care during the Covid-19 pandemic

As countries navigate the realities of Covid-19, telemedicine can play a crucial role in providing women with sexual and reproductive health services

I always think that there is a silver lining to every problem. Starting in January, the world was thrown into a crisis, the extent of which no-one then realised.



The Covid-19 pandemic has propelled the world to re-evaluate, re-strategise and break norms that have been in place for years. It has created the need to collaborate, innovate and work in new ways...