The naked truth of Cape Town's contempt for the poor laid bare

At a time like this, city authorities should act with more honour and compassion, not less

On July 1, 97 days into the lockdown, harrowing scenes emerged from eThembini informal settlement in Khayelitsha. Bulelani Qolani, a 28-year-old man, had been brutally humiliated. The City of Cape Town's anti-land-invasion unit had stormed his shack while he was bathing, probably using a plastic basin. Naked as he was, members of the unit dragged him out of his shack.



Humiliated, degraded and stripped of his dignity, he fought back. He fought for the restoration of his humanity, and to not be seen in his nakedness without consent...