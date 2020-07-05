Wisdom and agility must be our watchwords in charting the best way through Covid hell

The Covid-19 global pandemic is like no other challenge the world has faced in the past century. Managing it requires a willingness to embrace uncertainty and complexity, and a refusal to succumb to easy conclusions.



It is, to say the least, a difficult time to be in government anywhere in the world. The pandemic has provoked multiple crises, all intersecting and interrelated, which are evolving on a daily basis...