Dereliction of our health system now hurts us all

As SA traverses the rough seas of the Covid-19 pandemic, the cracks that have been caused by decades of government neglect, state failure and endemic corruption have suddenly become gaping holes in our health response to this crisis.



The SA government has presided over a broken health system for 26 years. It is a system that never enjoyed reform to cater for one of the world's most unequal societies...