Dereliction of our health system now hurts us all
12 July 2020 - 00:00
As SA traverses the rough seas of the Covid-19 pandemic, the cracks that have been caused by decades of government neglect, state failure and endemic corruption have suddenly become gaping holes in our health response to this crisis.
The SA government has presided over a broken health system for 26 years. It is a system that never enjoyed reform to cater for one of the world's most unequal societies...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.