Opinion

In this Covid moment we should examine the ethics of all commerce, not just tobacco

One day, when the Covid-19 threat has subsided and the noise of self-serving lobbies has receded, we might want to have a frank national discourse about the impact of tobacco on our society.



While Covid-19 has amplified SA's entrenched and long-standing social and economic disparities, the tobacco ban dispute has shone a light on the elephant in the room - the question of business ethics...