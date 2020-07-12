It’s a sad, abject bunch of creeps (SABC), not the vibrant broadcaster we need
12 July 2020 - 00:00
When reports appeared last week of the ANC’s attempt to strong-arm the SABC hierarchy from retrenching staff, I struggled to recall the last time I had watched or listened to any of its output. The SABC is no longer the centre of the universe that it used to be. If it disappeared, I probably would not have noticed. Which is a pity.
Much of what you read about the organisation is hardly endearing or appealing. It’s no longer the go-to place for news and information. Instead people make fun of it. With its reputation shot, it’s no wonder people give it a miss. News organisations live or die by their reputations...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.