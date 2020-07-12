It’s a sad, abject bunch of creeps (SABC), not the vibrant broadcaster we need

When reports appeared last week of the ANC’s attempt to strong-arm the SABC hierarchy from retrenching staff, I struggled to recall the last time I had watched or listened to any of its output. The SABC is no longer the centre of the universe that it used to be. If it disappeared, I probably would not have noticed. Which is a pity.



Much of what you read about the organisation is hardly endearing or appealing. It’s no longer the go-to place for news and information. Instead people make fun of it. With its reputation shot, it’s no wonder people give it a miss. News organisations live or die by their reputations...