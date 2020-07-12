Editorial

Leadership failures and a lack of public trust mean lockdown is in your hands

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane summed up SA’s Covid-19 crisis of credibility this week when he said: “We are calling for a paradigm shift from a top-down to a bottom-up approach. People are folding their arms, waiting for the government and police to tell them don’t do this, don’t do that.



It’s about being patriotic, it’s about every individual, and it’s about protecting the country. It’s not about the government any more. We want to talk to our people and not talk at our people.”..