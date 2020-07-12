Editorial
Leadership failures and a lack of public trust mean lockdown is in your hands
12 July 2020 - 00:03
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane summed up SA’s Covid-19 crisis of credibility this week when he said: “We are calling for a paradigm shift from a top-down to a bottom-up approach. People are folding their arms, waiting for the government and police to tell them don’t do this, don’t do that.
It’s about being patriotic, it’s about every individual, and it’s about protecting the country. It’s not about the government any more. We want to talk to our people and not talk at our people.”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.