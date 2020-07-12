Freedom

Leon and Norman Levy: Brothers in arms against social injustice

Twin brothers Leon ‘Tsaba-Tsaba’ and Norman ‘Mahlalela’ Levy stood in the dock with Nelson Mandela, were there when the Freedom Charter was signed, and were locked up for fighting apartheid. They share struggle memories with Jonathan Ancer

Leon to the left of me, Norman to the right, here I am, stuck in the middle with Zoom.



I sing this ditty to remind me which Levy twin is which, but Norman has never been “to the Right” and, with the exception of Marx and perhaps Trotsky, very few people have ever been to the Left of the Levy brothers. ..