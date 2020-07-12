Opinion & Analysis

Mampara of the week: Bandile Masuku

12 July 2020 - 00:00 By Hogarth

When in doubt, dig!

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku dug a big hole for himself this week. Make that 1.5-million holes, when he dropped the bombshell that Gauteng was digging a million-plus graves for Covid-19 victims...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. CLAIRE KEETON | Entering the Gray zone Opinion & Analysis
  2. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | EFF’s Achilles brings the party faithful to heel with VBS ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Reinstatement reveals astounding ANC myopia Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. KHUSELA DIKO | Wisdom and agility must be our watchwords in charting the best ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners