Mampara of the week: Bandile Masuku
12 July 2020 - 00:00
When in doubt, dig!
Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku dug a big hole for himself this week. Make that 1.5-million holes, when he dropped the bombshell that Gauteng was digging a million-plus graves for Covid-19 victims...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.