Mary Twala: Shining star of SA stage and screen

12 July 2020 - 00:00 By Kyle Zeeman

Mary Kuksie Twala, who died recently in a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 80, captivated audiences for over six decades, starring in several local and internationally acclaimed theatre, TV and film projects.

She was born on September 14 1939 in Orlando East, Soweto, and the eldest of eight siblings. Even at a young age she would entertain her family, including her mother Elizabeth, with her vibrant personality, often distracting from the hardships her family, like many, faced in the area at the time and later under apartheid...

