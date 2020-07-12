Pandemic presents leaders with a moral and ethical dilemma
12 July 2020 - 00:00
Leaders have to make decisions during difficult times: this is the burden of responsibility that those who are tasked to lead communities, businesses and the government have to carry at this time.
In the Covid-19 pandemic we must make decisions about whether or not to open our churches and schools, how best to get the economy going and growing and generally how to ensure that we can safely go about our lives...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.