Obituary
Welcome Msomi: Famed producer, director and the embodiment of a Shakespearean rise and fall
He lit up international theatre with his ‘Zulu Macbeth’ but couldn’t control his addiction
12 July 2020 - 00:00
Welcome Msomi, who has died at the age of 76, was a playwright, producer, director and choreographer whose musical uMabatha, an isiZulu adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, took theatregoers around the world by storm and made him internationally famous.
It was staged at London’s West End Aldwych Theatre in 1972 and every sold-out performance in its three-week run received a standing ovation...
