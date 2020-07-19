CARTOON | MEC Sindiswa Gomba takes SA on a 'joyride' with medical scooter project
19 July 2020 - 00:00
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has taken South Africa on a "joyride" with the controversial R10 million scooter project.
Gomba earlier this week came under fire for "shifting the blame" to apartheid for the failure of the multimillion-rand project...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.