From bored to board: How games have kept many entertained during lockdown
Stress, loneliness and boredom have caused a surge in popularity of games during the pandemic
19 July 2020 - 00:00
Who doesn't need Lockdown Relief? That's the name of a games group which a Mthatha professional nurse, Tobeka Phumza Rave-Matroshe, started on WhatsApp for her friends and family as an escape from reality.
"I set it up in the early days because everybody was so morbid and stressed and sharing scary videos and stats, and all this did was cause panic. I wanted it to be a platform for some fun and to take people's minds off this," says the 44-year-old...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.