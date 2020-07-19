From bored to board: How games have kept many entertained during lockdown

Stress, loneliness and boredom have caused a surge in popularity of games during the pandemic

Who doesn't need Lockdown Relief? That's the name of a games group which a Mthatha professional nurse, Tobeka Phumza Rave-Matroshe, started on WhatsApp for her friends and family as an escape from reality.



"I set it up in the early days because everybody was so morbid and stressed and sharing scary videos and stats, and all this did was cause panic. I wanted it to be a platform for some fun and to take people's minds off this," says the 44-year-old...