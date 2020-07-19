He wrote scoops, then gave one away: bidding farewell to Louis Mazibuko
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas salutes Louis Mazibuko, a newsroom legend in the world of sport
19 July 2020 - 00:00
Louis Mazibuko, you bloody bugger. What a time to kick the bucket.
Because of Covid-19 restrictions a battalion of us who were thin as rakes when we first crossed paths with you could not be at the graveyard for a final salutation when the soil swallowed your coffin on Wednesday, closing a chapter of your 69 years on earth...
