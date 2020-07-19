Honour Madiba as a doer of great deeds
He was neither saint nor villain, but in his birthday week let Mandela's example be an inspiration to his troubled nation.
19 July 2020 - 00:00
As we reflect on Nelson Mandela's life this week, the news of his daughter Zindzi Mandela's death comes as a shock. Zindzi epitomised the struggle for freedom, justice and equality. In her 1980 anthology Black as I am, Zindzi, a diplomat, political activist and poet, wrote:
A tree was chopped down..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.