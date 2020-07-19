Honour Madiba as a doer of great deeds

He was neither saint nor villain, but in his birthday week let Mandela's example be an inspiration to his troubled nation.

As we reflect on Nelson Mandela's life this week, the news of his daughter Zindzi Mandela's death comes as a shock. Zindzi epitomised the struggle for freedom, justice and equality. In her 1980 anthology Black as I am, Zindzi, a diplomat, political activist and poet, wrote:



A tree was chopped down..