Lack of leadership means all we're left with is luck

Even if your relationship with the Afrikaans language is as frail as mine, reading Max du Preez's online magazine/newspaper, VryeWeekblad, published by the same house as this very column, will surely cheer you up. The end of apartheid seems to have freed up the people who speak Afrikaans to an almost unfair degree. They're having too much fun.



If you didn't know, for instance, that omnishambles was the Oxford Dictionary word of the year in 2013 then one of VryeWeekblad's sparkling contributors, Adri Kotzé, was there to remind you last Thursday. It was first used in the UK TV political satire The Thick of It in 2009, to describe that country's politics in a year after the global financial crash...