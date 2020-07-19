This is the moment that we need to awaken and demand an alternative future
19 July 2020 - 00:00
In a widely discussed article published in Foreign Affairs magazine this month, the political scientist Francis Fukuyama argued that those countries that had done well with their pandemic responses have the qualities of state capacity, social trust and leadership. In short, effective government.
SA's response to the twin health and economic crises has been mixed...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.