Opinion & Analysis

Time to meet green energy commitments

Ramaphosa promised action on a just transition to renewable energy in SA

19 July 2020 - 00:00 By ALEX LENFERNA

In the face of an emergency, we need swift and decisive leadership. As such, when the immense threat of Covid-19 became evident in the early months of 2020, the president gained applause for his initial decision to act quickly and show decisive leadership.

When it comes to another grave crisis facing SA, however, the president has dangerously delayed. Unlike Covid-19, which came upon us abruptly, we have known about this crisis for decades and still have not meaningfully acted...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | What nonsense this is from Symcox and Dippenaar Opinion & Analysis
  2. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | It’s a sad, abject bunch of creeps (SABC), not the vibrant ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. MIKE SILUMA | In this Covid moment we should examine the ethics of all ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | EFF’s Achilles brings the party faithful to heel with VBS ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban