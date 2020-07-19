Time to meet green energy commitments

Ramaphosa promised action on a just transition to renewable energy in SA

In the face of an emergency, we need swift and decisive leadership. As such, when the immense threat of Covid-19 became evident in the early months of 2020, the president gained applause for his initial decision to act quickly and show decisive leadership.



When it comes to another grave crisis facing SA, however, the president has dangerously delayed. Unlike Covid-19, which came upon us abruptly, we have known about this crisis for decades and still have not meaningfully acted...