'Unflappable' 'Sunday Times' staffer Sandra de Wet is the genuine article

At the heart of one of Africa’s busiest weekly newsrooms is Sandy de Wet, a lifeline for 'Sunday Times' reporters for 40 years

When Sunday Times office manager Sandra de Wet became the news editor's secretary in July 1980 there were no cellphones, internet, e-mails or even faxes.



"It was like a real newspaper in those days," she says...