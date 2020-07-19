Visionary leadership needed - and not just in politics

One of my favourite Nelson Mandela stories is from when he was in Lobatse, Botswana, on his way to prepare for the formation of the ANC's armed wing in the early 1960s. While waiting for a trip that would take him to Zambia, Ethiopia and Algeria, he spent much of his spare time taking walks around the area with Max Mlonyeni, a fellow South African who had also skipped the country as his family was being persecuted by apartheid police.



It was a stressful time for Madiba. Not only was he being hunted by the apartheid state, he was facing severe criticism from some ANC elders who were not convinced that the decision to take up arms, following the Sharpeville massacre and the banning of black anti-apartheid organisations, was the right step. Mandela had been a prime mover of the decision to engage in armed combat...