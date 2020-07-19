We are led by a man who has dropped the ball, and stands on the touchline

President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech last Sunday on the lockdown was somewhat betwixt and between. He sent out mixed messages and thus left us confused. For instance, he imposed a curfew and banned the sale of alcohol to curb the rocketing spread of Covid-19, while at the same time allowing taxis to carry full loads on short trips. It was typical Ramaphosa, always careful not to antagonise powerful lobbies.



More important issues were left unsaid. At the top of every parent's mind is the decision by Angie Motshekga to reopen schools and the ham-handed manner it's been handled. Ramaphosa said nothing on the matter; neither a yea nor a nay. It was only when he was pushed days later that he tentatively ventured to say there needed to be a thorough discussion. More consultation? Other sectors simply got the heave-ho...