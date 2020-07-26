Opinion & Analysis

60 years after independence, will DRC citizens finally get the government they deserve?

From a brutal occupation by Belgian colonists to dictatorship and rebellion, the Democratic Republic of Congo has seldom known peace. Nadine Dreyer examines its recent history and finds hopeful signs of stability in one of the world’s most volatile regions

26 July 2020 - 00:00 By Nadine Dreyer

“The horror, the horror.” This cry by the character Mr Kurtz in Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness is among the most quoted in the English language. The 1899 classic novel tells the story of a journey into deepest, darkest Africa to track down Mr Kurtz, a model civil servant who has sunk into madness by what he has witnessed and experienced. The country is never named but Conrad sailed a steamboat up the Congo River in 1890.

In truth, the horror in the Congo was the colonial savagery that forced a population into slavery. The heart of darkness was Leopold II, the Belgian king who carved out his personal colony as rivals scrambled for Africa...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | We are led by a man who has dropped the ball, and stands on ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. MCEBISI JONAS | SA has lots of plans but who is in charge? Opinion & Analysis
  3. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mampara of the week: Xolile Nqatha Opinion & Analysis
  5. Q&A with SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini on job cuts Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...