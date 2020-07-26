Obituary
Andrew Mlangeni: The last of the men who stood with Mandela
Andrew Mlangeni called himself a ‘backroom boy’ of the struggle, but when it counted the veteran showed true courage, standing up to Jacob Zuma and decrying the corruption that engulfed the ANC, writes Chris Barron
26 July 2020 - 00:00
Andrew Mlangeni, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 95, was the last of the eight Rivonia triallists sentenced to life imprisonment on June 12 1964, and so modest and self-effacing he was dubbed “the quiet revolutionary”.
He was a die-hard supporter of the armed struggle against apartheid from the word go, but when the ANC national executive committee allowed Nelson Mandela to form uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) in June 1961, he didn’t think he had any chance of being recruited...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.