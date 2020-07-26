Opinion & Analysis

Obituary

Andrew Mlangeni: The last of the men who stood with Mandela

Andrew Mlangeni called himself a ‘backroom boy’ of the struggle, but when it counted the veteran showed true courage, standing up to Jacob Zuma and decrying the corruption that engulfed the ANC, writes Chris Barron

26 July 2020 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

Andrew Mlangeni, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 95, was the last of the eight Rivonia triallists sentenced to life imprisonment on June 12 1964, and so modest and self-effacing he was dubbed “the quiet revolutionary”.

He was a die-hard supporter of the armed struggle against apartheid from the word go, but when the ANC national executive committee allowed Nelson Mandela to form uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) in June 1961, he didn’t think he had any chance of being recruited...

