CARTOON | Is Ramaphosa taking a new direction with Covid corruption probe?
26 July 2020 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be heading to a "brand new destination" with his recent announcement regarding Covid-19 corruption.
Ramaphosa on Thursday moved to allay fears that Covid-19 corruption would continue unabated when he announced a high-powered unit which will unmask those caught with their fingers in the cookie jar...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.